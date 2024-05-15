BJP will get double digit MP seats in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the party would get double digit MP seats this time in the State.



Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said the election results, which would be declared on June 4, would surprise everyone as the BJP would get double digit seats. “A silence movement worked in favour of BJP facilitating the party to blossom in Telangana,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said history would be created in the State after the announcement of election results and a new chapter would begin from June 4. The BJP would become an ideal alternative for BRS and Congress in Telangana, he said, adding that the chances of BRS losing its existence after the elections are bright.

The people earlier cast their vote in support of BRS and Congress but this time they supported BJP. The Union Minister said the State might witness a financial crisis given the prevailing situation. Both the BRS and Congress spent money unnecessarily, ignoring the interests of Telangana.

Since Telangana Congress leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally during the Lok Sabha election campaign, the people taught them a fitting lesson by supporting BJP on the polling day on May 13. He advised the Congress to focus on administration instead of indulging in mudslinging on BJP.