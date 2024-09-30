BJP Will Fight HYDRAA Demolitions: Bandi

Karimnagar: Both the BRS and Congress are sailing in the same boat on family rule and deep involvement in corruption. When BRS looted lakhs of crores of rupees in the name of Kaleshwaram project, the Congress is trying to loot Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the name of beautification of the Musi river, alleged Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking to the media here in Karimnagar on Monday. “When there is no budget for giving salaries to the government employees, it is taking a Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan for the development of Musi riverfront. Does the Congress government want to make the people of Telangana beggars in the future by getting huge amounts of loans for no reason,” he questioned.



“BJP thought that the Congress government would demolish the illegal constructions of the rich people who encroached lakes and tanks by forming HYDRAA. People constructed these homes after getting all permissions and taking bank loans, investing their money, time and hard work. But the state government is not sparing even the poor and middle-class people and making them shelter-less, said Bandi Sanjay. He alleged that BRS collected a huge amount of money in the name of Ayyappa Society illegal construction demolition and the Congress party is collecting money from the rich people in the name of HYDRAA demolitions.

The minister declared that the BJP is not going to tolerate the Congress government demolishing the houses of the poor and middle-class people through the HYDRAA. “The BJP will start a movement in support of the poor people. It is going to prepare an action plan under the leadership of Union minister G.Kishan Reddy and is going to protect the properties of the poor and middle-class people,” he added.