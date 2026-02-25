BJP Will Fail in GHMC With its Communal Politics: Bhongir MP

Hyderabad: Congress Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trying to provoke the people on religious lines ahead of the GHMC polls. Rather than working for the interests of the state at the national level, Sanjay was keen to reap political benefits by the playing communal card.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Congress MP said Sanjay had rallied party corporators from Karimnagar for Hyderabad. Sanjay was trying to influence the voters by trying to polarise the people, in the name of religion and by visiting giving statements from temples in the Old City.

“Sanjay incited religious hatred in Karimnagar, but failed to get a majority there. The BJP leaders are trying to make a living by doing Hindutva politics in Hyderabad and provoking people,” Kiran Kumar Reddy said. “Despite playing the Hindutva card, the BJP could get only one out of 116 municipalities and one of seven corporations, he said, adding: “You have no right to speak against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, when you have failed to make any impact on the Union government’s decision making, towards the state.”