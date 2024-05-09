BJP will cancel reservations to Muslims if it gets double digit seats in TG, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday said the BJP would cancel reservations given to Muslims and allocate them to SCs, STs and OBCs in Telangana if the party gets 10 MP seats in the Lok Sabha-2024 elections.



Addressing a massive public meeting in Bhongir, he said the Congress rendered injustice to SCs, STs and OBCs by giving reservations to Muslims. ‘A’ means MP Asaduddin Owaisi, ‘B’ means BRS and ‘C’ means Congress and all the three were not allowed to observe ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ in Telangana.

Shah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dealt terrorism and extremism sternly and gave no scope for Maoists ideology after the NDA came to power. It was Modi, who abrogated Article 370 and ensured that the national flag unfurl in Kashmir.

As promised, Modi completed the construction of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Modi would implement whatever promised to the people but the Congress would always ignore the promises made to people. He sought to know whether the Congress waived off Rs.2 lakh loan to farmers after coming to power in Telangana.

“What happened to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's promise of Rs.2 lakh loan waiver to farmers in Telangana?” he asked. If the BJP gets double digit seats in Telangana then the party’s goal of reaching 400 MP seats would be much easier, he explained.

In 2019 elections, the BJP got four MP seats and in 2024 elections it would get 10 seats, he said, adding that these elections were fought between the development of the country and development of a particular family.