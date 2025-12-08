BJP Welcomes Telangana’s Global Summit, Pledges Support for State’s Development

Hyderabad: The Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would continue to push forward its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, focusing on the all-round development of every state. In this context, the Centre was providing full cooperation to promote Telangana's growth, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said on Sunday.

In a statement, Rao said that his party welcomed the state government’s initiative to hold a global summit and extended strong support for the event. The party confirmed that Union minister G. Kishan Reddy would participate in the summit scheduled from Monday.

Rao expressed optimism about Telangana’s holistic development, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the Central and state government toward sustainable progress.