BJP Warns Against Changing Bhadrakali Temple Customs

Warangal: BJP district unit president Rao Padma Reddy on Saturday warned that the party will launch a strong agitation, along with devotees, if the state government attempts to alter the traditional customs of the Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru Temple, including the proposed offering of a golden Bonam and celebrating the festival during Ashada Masam, a deviation from the temple's long-standing practices.

Accompanied by leaders from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP, Rao Padma visited the temple and offered prayers to Goddess Sri Bhadrakali Devi in Hanamkonda.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "The centuries-old Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru Temple in Orugallu has a rich history, with rituals and traditions that have been respected by devotees across Telangana for generations. Any attempt to change these in the name of political convenience will deeply hurt the sentiments of the devotees."

She cautioned temple authorities not to act as mere followers of political orders, stating, "Officials should not blindly follow politicians by saying 'Yes, Boss' to everything. Governments change, and political leaders come and go, but the temple’s traditions must be preserved. Any deviation could lead to serious consequences."

Highlighting the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "Even the Prime Minister, during his visit to the temple, strictly followed its traditions and customs without altering them. But the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and the state government seem intent on modifying these practices, which is unacceptable."

She demanded that the proposed Bangaru Bonam event not merely be postponed but completely cancelled, asserting that the BJP will not tolerate any further attempts to tamper with the temple’s rituals.

Later, when BJP leaders questioned Temple Executive Officer (EO) Sheshu Bharathi about the recent changes in temple customs, the EO allegedly avoided answering their questions and attempted to leave the scene, further aggravating tensions.