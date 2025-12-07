BJP Vows to Fight Against Congress Govt Over Broken Promises And Corruption

Hyderabad: BJP activists converged at Indira Park's Dharna Chowk, swearing relentless struggle until the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government fell for betraying Telangana with unfulfilled Six Guarantees and 420 promises.

BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said farmers were denied Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa, youth are still without jobs or stipends, women awaiting Rs 2,500 aid, students facing fee delays, and employees and retirees are starved of salaries and pensions.

Rao asserted that the party’s protest organised against incompetent and inefficient Congress government would turn into a “ Maha Dharmayudh” in the coming days. He accused the regime of surrendering to land mafias, shifting from the BRS's "CM and Son Model" to the Congress's "CM and Brothers Model."

He highlighted Lagacharla forced land grabs for pharma city, industrial plots funneled to real estate lobbies, and the HILT policy's alleged `6.3 lakh crore scam.

"Telangana isn't rising — it's sinking!" he declared, charging the Congress with protecting urban Naxals, ignoring temple encroachments, increased cow vigilante attacks, and boosting Babri Masjid provocateurs while mocking Hindu deities.

Ramachandra Rao slammed the Congress for religious politics, repeatedly insulting Hindu gods and hurting their sentiments. He ridiculed leaders mocking "three crore deities," claiming their true gods are Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi.

Citing Revanth Reddy's Jubilee Hills campaign remark — "Congress means Muslims… Muslims mean Congress", the state BJP chief branded him "Revanthuddin" and said the Chief Minister’s comment exposed his anti-Hindu bias. “Majlis won the bypoll not the Congress on a vote of a section and not Hindus,” he asserted.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy equated the Congress's financial crisis to the BRS's decade of land sales desperation.

Without auctions or liquor revenue, he said the state government cannot pay salaries, pensions, welfare, and contractor bills.

Mocking the manifesto pledge to shut belt shops — still thriving after two years — Kishan Reddy accused the government of plotting a lakh crore liquor loot.

"Complete failure like BRS," he charged, urging people to see both as corrupt family parties betraying promises. He challenged Revanth to debate at Indira Park, Praja Bhavan, or Press Club: "Your 'free' rice? The Centre pays Rs 43/kg, you add Rs 13!" he said.

BJP floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy vowed to resign and political sanyas if HILT corruption isn't proven and exposed, and pledged to fast until death if the party orders.

"Revanth Reddy hunts Lanka's treasures amid R-tax, RR-tax scams!"

The party leaders listed out central works — highways, AIIMS Bibinagar, Vande Bharat, Ramagundam revival, free rice — and highlighted the Congress hypocrisy.

Former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former MPs Boora Narsaiah Goud, Prof Azmeera Sitaram Nayak, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, party chief spokespersons N.V. Subash, PL Srinivas, BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna and others took part in Maha Dharna.





BJP Chargesheet

793 suicides since December 2023; per-farmer debt doubled to Rs 1.52 lakh, exceeding national average.

50% doctor vacancies paralyse government hospitals.

Fee reimbursements at Rs 10,000 crore. Only Rs 600 crore released; zero-enrollment schools rose from 1,672 to 2,245.

22% surge in attacks; 2024 saw 2,945 rapes, 241 murders, 1,122 kidnaps.

Rs 8,200 crore retiree dues withheld, defying High Court; salaries of 32,000 ASHA workers and 3,283 Anganwadi staff unpaid.

Unemployment rate climbed from 4.5% to 5.1%.

Debt-GSDP ratio at 34.47%; FRBM limits breached with `1.20 lakh crore backdoor borrowings. CAG/RBI warns for guarantees exceeding Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

Revenue hit Rs 34,600 crore, turning the state into an "adda."

HYDRAA ignored Owaisi's tank-bed hospital but razed poor homes.