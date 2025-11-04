BJP Vows to End BRS-Congress ‘Duopoly’

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the Congress and BRS, urging voters to elect BJP candidate Lankela Deepak Reddy with an “akhanda” (thumping) majority. Addressing a massive bike rally in Jubilee Hills, Kishan Reddy said, “This election is not just for Deepak Reddy or the BJP — it is for Hyderabad, for Telangana and for Jubilee Hills’ development.”

Targeting the ten-year rule of the BRS, he said Hyderabad’s crumbling infrastructure exposed the government’s failures. “One rain and the roads turn into lakes. The lights don’t work. Why should people reward such governance again?” he asked.

Turning his focus to Congress, Kishan accused the party of betraying public trust. “Where are the Rs 2,500 promised to women, the jobs for youth and scooters for students? Where are the Rs 12 lakh for Dalit families and the Rs5 lakh education cards?” he questioned.

He mocked former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s promise of ‘Bangaru Telangana,’ saying it only enriched his own family. “If KCR has courage, let him walk through Rahmathnagar’s potholes and ask for votes,” he quipped.

Calling Congress and BRS “two faces of the same coin,” he accused both of appeasing MIM and neglecting public welfare. “To stop corruption and appeasement, vote for the lotus. Our vote decides Hyderabad’s future and Telangana’s dignity,” he appealed.