BJP Vows to Celebrate Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao announced that the party will form the next government after the Assembly elections and will officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Vimochana (Liberation) Day. Speaking at Gundrampally in Nalgonda district, a village that witnessed a fierce revolt against the Razakars of the Nizam regime, Rao paid tribute to 26 villagers killed.

He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to declare September 17 as Telangana Vimochana Day, stressing the need to honour those who fought against the oppressive Nizam rule.

The state BJP chief accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to make the declaration due to fear of losing Muslim votes. He alleged that both the BRS and Congress were colluding with AIMIM, founded by Razakar leader Kasim Razvi, and described them as “twins” pursuing communal vote bank politics. He pointed out that Karnataka and Maharashtra, once part of the Nizam state, officially commemorate the day.

The BJP chief also accused the government of proposing 10 per cent Muslim reservation in local body elections, announcing the BJP’s opposition to the move. He appealed to the public to support the BJP in the upcoming local polls, claiming it would prevent injustice to backward classes and other communities.

Without naming her, Ramchander Rao referred to BRS leader K. Kavitha, alleging that she had implicated two senior party leaders in the Delhi liquor policy case and quipped that their “differences” may lie only in dividing the looted money. He dismissed Congress's allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft) as a standard excuse for impending defeat. Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, party vice president Dr G. Manohar Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting.

Singareni CMD sets daily coal targets

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries CMD N. Balram has directed staff to intensify efforts to meet ambitious production and dispatch targets despite disruptions caused by heavy rains. Reviewing progress with area GMs at Singareni Bhavan, he fixed daily targets of 1.8 lakh tonnes of coal production, 2.10 lakh tonnes of dispatches and removal of 12.5 lakh cubic metres of overburden. To offset losses in open-cast mining, he called for boosting underground mine output and ensuring efficient use of machinery.

Balram emphasised cost-cutting and savings across departments, and warned that negligence in achieving targets would not be tolerated. He urged maximum utilisation of employees’ eight-hour shifts to raise productivity and directed speedy completion of new projects.

On asset protection, he instructed the estates department to adopt advanced technology and digitise records. He emphasised early clearances for new mines scheduled to launch this year, including the VK Coal Mine at Kothagudem and the JK OC Mine at Yellandu. Together, these projects are expected to add 10 million tonnes of capacity this year, with another 10 million tonnes from next year’s mines.

The CMD ordered daily reviews of clearance progress to ensure timely project launches, underlining the company’s focus on improving coal quality, reducing costs, and maintaining competitiveness. The review was attended by directors L.V. Suryanarayana, K. Venkateswarlu, Goutham Potru, M. Thirumalar Rao; executive director (coal movement) B. Venkanna; GM (coordination & marketing) T. Srinivas; GM (CPP) A. Manohar and all corporate and area GMs.