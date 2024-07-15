BJP Urges CM To Issue Job Notification Calendar

Hyderabad: The BJP said that the A. Revanth Reddy government was imposing restrictions by deploying police personnel at several universities in the state forcing them to detain student leaders. They also said that for the last one month the student leaders have intensified agitation seeking job calendar with increased number of posts in different notifications.

The BJP urged the government to issue job notification calender and give a gap between the examinations of two job notifications by increasing the number of posts to enable a large number of unemployed youth in the state to get ready for different examinations.

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu said the Congress had assured people and unemployed youth that they would double the Group I, Group II and Group III jobs and announce a mega DSC with 25,000 teacher posts after coming to power.

Venkateshwarlu said that hundreds of vacancies were there in several government departments after the formation of Telangana. Around 3% to 5% posts fell vacant annually due to retirement of the government employees. The number of posts fixed in the government departments in 1970 as per the demand in those days is still the same even after increased population and workload on the employees.

“Revanth Reddy is claiming that his government is providing Praja Palana. Then, what is the problem in holding discussions with the student leaders and convening an all-party meeting to discuss the burning issues concerning the student community and the unemployed youth in the state,” he asked.