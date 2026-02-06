BJP Unveils Urban Manifesto For Telangana

HYDERABAD: In the ramp-up to its campaign for the urban local bodies elections, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao released the party’s manifesto, Viksit Telangana – BJP Sankalpa Patra’, pledging corruption-free governance, maximum mobilisation of funds from the Centre, and transparent utilisation of resources for public welfare through direct benefit systems.

Rao promised stringent action against land encroachments on government or municipal properties, diversion of funds, and violations by officials or party members, at the release event at the party office here on Friday.

Focusing on youth, the document proposes skill development and job training centres in every municipality to boost local employment. Rao said the party would transform each municipality into a model city with walking tracks, modern parks for senior citizens and youth, upgraded utility parks, LED street lighting, comprehensive waste management, and full implementation of Swachh Bharat. He said basic infrastructure such as water supply, drainage, roads, community halls, traffic control, digital services, education, and healthcare would be raised to top standards.

Rao accused the Congress and BRS regimes of corruption, project kickbacks, and stalling state development. He alleged misuse of police against BJP workers, citing threats that forced a Ramagundam candidate to withdraw and attacks on Mancherial activists. He further charged the Telangana Congress with adopting Karnataka’s hate speech bill to target BJP leaders, warning that the issue would be taken to the Human Rights Commission and the Centre.

“This isn’t just a paper, it’s a blueprint for world-class Telangana cities,” Rao declared, aligning the party’s promises with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Smart Cities, AMRUT, and Digital India initiatives. He urged voters to support the BJP’s lotus symbol in municipal polls to end corruption and drive holistic urban progress.

As part of its campaign strategy, the BJP plans to deploy prominent personalities and senior leaders to canvass for its candidates. Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to campaign, though his tour has not been finalised due to ill-health. Noted film actress and former MP Navneet Rana from Maharashtra will campaign ahead of the polls.

Party leaders dismissed speculation about Union home minister Amit Shah joining the campaign, confirming that he will not be visiting Telangana for the municipal elections.