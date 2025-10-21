BJP Unveils Star Campaigners for Jubilee Hills Bypoll With Strong Andhra Influence

Hyderabad: The BJP has lined up Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior party leaders as its star campaigners for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. Former party presidents from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, K. Annamalai, Dr D. Purandeshwari, respectively, and party national general secretary Sunil Bansal are also in the list of 40 campaigners.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao also feature in the list that was submitted to the Election Commission of India by party’s national general secretary.

The list includes several leaders from Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav, former MP Sujana Chowdhury, and P.N.V. Madhav, BJP president in Andhra Pradesh. Their inclusion underscores BJP’s focus on the sizable Andhra voter base in Jubilee Hills.

Interestingly, Telugu Desam party flags were visible during a rally held by BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy as he filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. TD activists even handed over a party flag to Deepak Reddy, indicating support from the regional outfit.

State BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, including Dr K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna, Etala Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao, Dharmpuri Arvind, Godem Nagesh, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, A. Maheshwar Reddy, Payal Shankar, and C. Anji Reddy, are among the star campaigners. Additionally, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the party’s co-incharge for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been roped in to strengthen the campaign.