BJP To Stage Dharna Seeking Pending Pension For 4 Lakh Retirees

HYDERABAD: The BJP will hold a dharna at Indira Park on Tuesday, demanding that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government immediately release ₹12,000 crore in pending pension dues for retired employees. The arrears, which have piled up over four years under the previous BRS regime, remain unsettled despite repeated assurances.

State party president N. Ramchander Rao, Legislative Council floor leader A.V.N. Reddy, and MLCs C. Anji Reddy and Malka Komariah will join the protest.

Addressing reporters, BJP MLA Anji Reddy and MLC Komariah recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had promised in March 2024 to clear the dues in monthly instalments of ₹700 crore within a year. “The government has failed to act even after the High Court reprimanded it for delaying retirement benefits,” they said.

Around four lakh retired employees are affected by the delay, many struggling to meet expenses for children’s education, loan repayments, weddings, or housing. Anji Reddy accused the state of releasing only one dearness allowance (DA) instalment, compared to six announced by the Centre. “It is deeply regrettable that the government is withholding savings from employees’ 33–38 years of service, meant for their families’ future,” he added.