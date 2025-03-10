BJP to protest HMDA Master Plan

Hyderabad:The BJP announced a movement with 50,000 farmers affected by the HMDA’s Master Plan of 2013, belonging to 70 mandals from adjoining districts of Hyderabad, who were unable to construct houses on their own land as their areas had been converted to non-residential zones.

At a joint press conference, BJP Medchal district convener Dr S. Malla Reddy, and district unit presidents Buddi Srinivas (Medchal), Bokka Narasimha Reddy (Rangareddy) and Godavari Anji Reddy (Sangareddy) called the master plan a curse on farmers. They alleged that while agricultural land owned by small farmers were designated as non-residential zones, real estate developers, large landowners and influential individuals had successfully converted their land into residential zones.

Dr Malla Reddy added that although villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) had been brought under different municipal limits, farmers in the same areas were still barred from converting their land into residential zones.

The BJP leaders demanded that the state government review the 2013 Master Plan in line with current needs and allow farmers owning less than five acres to convert their lands into zones of their choice. They also urged the government to simplify land conversion and building permission processes.

Malla Reddy released a proforma for affected farmers to submit their appeals. BJP workers will visit all 50,000 farmers to help them write letters to the Chief Minister, including their names, village details, and land survey numbers, to bring the issue to the government’s attention, the leaders stated.