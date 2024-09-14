BJP to observe Sewa Pakwada from Sept. 17 to Oct. 2

BJP leaders OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, state BJP vice-president Dr G. Manohar Reddy, secretary Jayasri and official spokesperson Amarnath took part in a meeting to draw up the modalities.

BJP Yuva Morcha members will take part in blood donation camps at all the district headquarters from September 17 to 19, conduct photo exhibitions on the achievements of the Modi government in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Sangareddy between September 20 and 22 and conduct Swacchata Abhiyan and health camps in the Assembly segments.

The party also decided to conduct essay writing, quizzes and other competitions for the school children during the period.