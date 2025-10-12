 Top
BJP To Name Jubilee Hills Candidate Tomorrow

Telangana
Neeraj Kumar
12 Oct 2025 12:17 AM IST

The central election committee of the BJP is expected to announce its candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll by late Saturday or Monday, following the submission of three proposed names by Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao.

BJP to announce Jubilee Hills candidate (Image:DC)

HYDERABAD: The central election committee of the BJP is expected to announce its candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll by late Saturday or Monday, following the submission of three proposed names by Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao. During his recent visit to Delhi, Rao met senior party leaders and submitted the candidates’ details. The leadership reportedly sought a detailed assessment of the state’s political climate, particularly after the High Court stayed the 42 per cent political reservations for backward classes in local body elections.

Despite forming a new state committee, sources said Rao requested permission from the central leadership to establish additional cells and departments, including doctors, education and media wings. The proposal aims to accommodate leaders who were left out of the new working committee, as several senior figures expressed displeasure over the limited representation. Critics also noted that the committee gave greater weight to Hyderabad and Secunderabad while neglecting several districts.

Teportedly, the central leadership hasn’t shown much interest in the expansion proposal and is said to be cautious about approving it. Telangana BJP previously had 19 separate cells and 21 departments, each headed by a convenor and two members. Rao is reportedly advocating a larger “jumbo committee” with increased participation.

Meanwhile, the state unit is finalising its team of spokespersons. N.V. Subash has been appointed chief spokesperson, while the remaining members will be announced shortly. The earlier committee expanded the spokesperson team from three to sixteen to meet the growing demand for television debates and media representation, and a further increase is being considered to match the party’s visibility requirements.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Neeraj Kumar
About the AuthorNeeraj Kumar
Neeraj Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over three decades of experience across print, electronic, and digital media. He is renowned for his insightful and analytical reporting and currently works with Deccan Chronicle as a Special Correspondent.

