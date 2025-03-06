BJP to launch `Save Telangana-support BJP’ movement

Hyderabad:The feelings and opinions of voters in the state have been made abundantly clear in MLC elections. In a way, they have silenced Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his constant “blabber” against the BJP, party state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, while reflecting on the BJPs victory in two Legislative Council seats.

“Unlike Revanth Reddy’s ‘rubbish’ utterances, the BJP is prepared for talks on issues concerning the people,” Kishan Reddy said. This, he said, was a befitting reply by the people to the Chief Minister’s ‘loose’ talk.



After taking part in the victory celebrations at the state party office along with newly elected MLCs Malka Komariah and C. Anji Reddy, Kishan Reddy announced that the party would continue cornering the state government as part of its `Save Telangana – support BJP’ slogan.



Dedicating the party’s victory to intellectuals, graduates and society, Kishan Reddy said, “Instead of fulfilling promises, Revanth Reddy resorted to counter-attacking the BJP with false allegations and taking an illogical stand on projects.”



The BJP state chief said the party would complete all organisational appointments in the next two months and initiate mass movement involving its eight MPs, eight MLAs and three MLCs against the Congress government’s failures.



BJP legislature party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that election results had endorsed BJP as an alternative force in the state.





