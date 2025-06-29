BJP to Elect New Chief for Telangana on July 1

Hyderabad: The state BJP is poised to elect its new state president on Tuesday, July 1, replacing G. Kishan Reddy. The party's national leadership is expected to nominate a single candidate, potentially leading to an unopposed election.

The process will begin with the release of the notification on Sunday and receipt and scrutiny of nominations on Monday. If needed, the election will take place on July 1. The result is to be declared the same day and the new Telangana BJP president likely to assume charge immediately.

This leadership transition is occurring at a critical juncture, ahead of the local body elections mandated by the High Court to be held before September. With the party poll date set, senior leaders and factions have intensified lobbying to influence the selection. A notable aspect is the push by veteran party members who emphasise the need for a leader deeply committed to BJP’s core ideology as state party chief, cautioning against the influence of newcomers who, though trying to assimilate the party ideology, have sometimes created trouble.

A senior BJP leader referred to the statement of supporting urban Naxals, a stance firmly opposed by senior national leaders. He said that the BJP high command appeared to be advocating an inclusive approach, balancing the interests of both seasoned leaders and new entrants.

This strategy reflects lessons learned from the party’s experiences in Andhra Pradesh, where an outsider was given a key responsibility and later switched loyalties. The party is also keen to leverage the Backward Classes (BC) vote bank, with speculation that a BC leader may be chosen as the state president to strengthen the party’s appeal ahead of the local elections, where 42 per cent reservations are a significant issue.

The outcome of the new election is going to be pivotal in shaping the BJP’s strategy and organizational strength. With the party’s national leadership transition also underway, the timely appointment of the Telangana president is seen as a crucial step in consolidating BJP’s position in the state and preparing for the upcoming electoral battles.