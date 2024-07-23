BJP to Corner Congress on Unfulfilled Poll Promises in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The failure of the Congress to fulfil its poll promises would be the main agenda of the BJP Legislature Party to corner the government in the coming Budget session, informed BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy addressing a press conference in the Assembly on Monday.

He alleged that the farm loan waiver was merely a drama by the Congress government. “There are around 37 lakh farmers eligible for the loan waiver and around Rs 28,000 crore is required to waive off their loans. The reports indicate that the Revanth Reddy government had released just Rs 6,000 crore to benefit only 15 lakh farmers in the recent phase of waiver. Why all the eligible farmers are not covered and the rest of `22,000 crore not released,” he questioned. The government was also not keeping any information about the scheme such as the release of funds and relevant GOs in the public domain, he alleged.

Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress has made 420 promises in its assembly poll campaign to different sections of people including farmers, youth, women, students and college going girl students and vowed to fulfil them in first 100 days. However, after coming to power, the government had been continuously extending the time period. “Despite the promise, the Congress government had not fulfilled a single promise after seven months of coming to power. The BJP will demand the government in the Assembly to conduct a discussion on these matters, he said.