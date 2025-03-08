BJP to boycott MPs meeting over Telangana-Centre issues

Hyderabad: The BJP has decided to skip the upcoming MPs' meeting called by Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy formally conveyed this decision in a letter to Bhatti.

The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, was intended to bring together MPs from all parties to discuss unresolved issues between Telangana and the Centre. The Deputy CM had specifically invited Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, hoping to secure their participation.

A key agenda of the meeting is to push for the release of `408.5 crore, along with funds for Telangana's backward districts under Section 94(2) of the AP Reorganisation Act. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to press for corrections in fund allocations for various schemes dating back to the 2014-15 financial year.

Despite the BJP’s absence, the Telangana government remains firm on its demand for pending clearances and financial support from the Centre.



