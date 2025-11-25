BJP Telangana to Contest All Seats Solo in Upcoming Local Body Polls

HYDERABAD: The BJP Telangana unit has resolved to contest all seats in the upcoming local body elections independently, without forging alliances. This move aims to consolidate BJP’s gains following its strong Lok Sabha election performance.

In a preparatory meeting attended by elected representatives, party leaders stressed their commitment to build a strong presence in rural areas by focusing on voters of the Backward Classes (BCs) and marginalised communities.

The party’s campaign slogan, ‘Development in local bodies is only possible with BJP’, seeks to highlight alleged mismanagement and fund discrepancies under the state government’s rule in village panchayats. With 12,733 village panchayats, 5,749 mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs), and 565 zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) across Telangana, BJP plans to field BC candidates at least 42 per cent for all positions.

BJP leaders expressed confidence in leveraging Central government rural initiatives to showcase the party as the true driver of progress and accountability at the grassroots. To maximise electoral success, district-level committees and candidate selection panels to be formed, focusing on constituencies held by BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

The BJP hoped its grassroots mobilisation would translate into substantial victories in the rural local body polls.