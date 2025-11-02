BJP Targets Revanth Over Poll Promises

Hyderabad:The BJP on Saturday released a “chargesheet” against the Congress government, describing the party’s symbol hand not as a sign of assurance but the Bhasmasura Hastham (Hand of Destruction). BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao unveiled a 60-page charge sheet highlighting what he called the government’s failures, inefficiencies and deceptive governance. He said the Congress regime had become a “Bhasmasura Hastham”, wreaking havoc on the people of Telangana.

The chargesheet accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made in its manifesto within 100 days of assuming power. “Not a single major promise has been implemented,” Rao alleged. He cited delays in fee reimbursement for students, ineffective Arogyasri services due to unpaid hospital dues running into crores and the problems in farm loan waiver. “People are now ready to waive off the Congress government itself,” he quipped.



Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy alleged that both BRS and Congress displayed an “anti-Hindu mindset.” He claimed the previous BRS government had sold 1,100 acres of endowment land belonging to Sitarampur Sitaramaswamy temple, while the current Congress regime was allotting government and defence land in Jubilee Hills for Muslim graveyards. “The Congress lacks the courage to touch even a single acre of mosque land,” he alleged.



BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy accused the government of prioritising vote-bank politics over governance. He called Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks “irresponsible and hurtful to Telangana’s pride.” He warned the Congress against exploiting tragedies for political mileage and demanded a public apology.

The BJP leaders averred that the Congress had no moral right to seek votes in the Jubilee Hills constituency, claiming none of the 420 promises made during elections were fulfilled. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was running a “blackmail campaign,” threatening voters that pensions, ration cards, and free rice would be withdrawn if the Congress candidate lost. Medak MP Raghunandan Rao and MLA Payal Shankar joined the attack, accusing the Congress government of betraying the public’s trust.





Clean coal era ahead, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad:Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy said India’s coal production from commercial mines had increased by 30 per cent in the past five years, reflecting the success of key reforms introduced by the Modi government. Speaking virtually from Hyderabad during Coal India Limited’s 51st Foundation Day celebrations in Kolkata, Kishan Reddy credited the growth to the government’s initiatives, including the Coal Power Dashboard for supply-chain integration, AI-based command centres and a Coal Index-based trading system to ensure transparent pricing.

The minister noted that India has 389 billion tonnes of coal reserves and emphasised the need for Coal India to adopt technology and innovation to evolve into a global energy leader. “The coming decade will be the era of clean coal energy, aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070,” he said. He urged the expansion of renewable energy initiatives such as solar power plants, green belts, CNG adoption, and electric vehicles to curb emissions.



Kishan Reddy announced the launch of a programme for responsible mine closure and environmental rehabilitation. He also outlined welfare measures for mine workers, including increasing ex gratia compensation from `15 lakh to `25 lakh and introducing uniforms to promote equality.



He cited e-Nivaran for retired employees and the CLIP portal for contract workers as steps toward greater inclusion. Coal India, he said, had spent `6,400 crore through CSR programmes in education and healthcare.



Expressing confidence in India’s future, Kishan Reddy said that by 2047, when Coal India marks 73 years, the mining sector will be “smart, green, and digital,” contributing to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation.

Integrity key to strong work culture: NMDC CMD

Hyderabad:National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) CMD Amitava Mukherjee underscored the importance of vigilance in promoting efficiency and integrity, stating that true work culture emerges when employees act impartially even without supervision. Speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations organised at Singareni Bhavan, Mukherjee said leadership should be defined by timely, balanced decision-making rooted in ethical values rather than mere compliance.



Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N. Balram highlighted the firm’s plans for diversified expansion and its goal of entering international mining with NMDC’s collaboration. Mukherjee welcomed the initiative, praising SCCL’s commitment to environmental protection and responsible mining.

Earlier, principal director of income tax (investigation) Raj Gopal Sharma urged transparency in decision-making to curb corruption, stressing the importance of understanding all stakeholder perspectives. He encouraged employees to voice opinions openly, address issues professionally, and differentiate between intentional and unintentional mistakes.

In the afternoon session, Dr G.S.G. Ayyangar, former special chief secretary of Tripura, said transparency in procurement is key to eradicating corruption, sharing lessons from his career on ethical problem-solving.