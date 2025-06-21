BJP Targets Cong. On BC Quota Delay

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP has started preparations for the upcoming local body polls by organising workshops aimed at energising booth-level workers, mandal committees and Shakti Kendras to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and outreach. At the heart of the party’s campaign is the Congress government's failure to fulfil its promise of providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Despite repeated assurances, the reservation remains unimplemented, a move the BJP is portraying as a betrayal of BC communities.



The BJP is also building its narrative around the alleged Congress's failure to deliver on its six election guarantees and the controversial caste census, which reportedly showed a decline in BC population figures. The census outcome has triggered discontent among BC voters and the BJP is working to consolidate support within these communities by highlighting what it calls Congress’s manipulation of BC interests.



In addition to this, the party is addressing local concerns such as farmers’ rights and unemployment, aiming to position itself as the alternative to Congress and BRS dominance in local governance.



The BJP’s strategy is rooted in a multi-layered, bottom-up approach. Booth committees have been tasked with door-to-door outreach and voter support, while mandal and assembly-level in-charges are coordinating efforts to engage neutral and dissatisfied voters. Regular workshops and review meetings are being held to assess ground-level feedback, refine campaign strategies and boost voter turnout.



Speaking at a recent state-level workshop, BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said the party would expose how the Congress government has delayed local body elections and neglected gram panchayats for over a year, forcing them to rely on central funds. The meeting was attended by national general secretary Sunil Bansal, along with several MLAs and district presidents.



A party leader from Narayanpet added, “Effective booth-level management and continuous feedback through these workshops will give us the edge in mobilising voters. We are building a disciplined and informed cadre ready to challenge the status quo in Telangana’s local governance.”



By educating its cadre on BC reservation issues and contrasting Congress’s failures with the BJP’s stated commitment to BC welfare and social justice, the party aims to consolidate BC votes, attract disillusioned voters and intensify its grassroots campaign in the lead-up to the polls.



