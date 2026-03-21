BJP Steps Up Review After GHMC Split

State president N. Ramchander Rao chaired a meeting on Saturday with district unit presidents, division heads and leaders from the nine districts earlier under GHMC, focusing on strengthening the party’s structure ahead of civic elections expected within six months. Rao stressed that every division must become a strong BJP unit, calling cadre responsibility the backbone of urban expansion.

The meeting reviewed booth‑level committees, ward‑wise contact programmes and deployment of senior leaders and former MLAs/MPs as in‑charges. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, MPs Raghunandan Rao and Laxman, state in‑charge Abhay Patil and organisational secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari joined the discussions.

BJP leaders criticised the trifurcation as politically motivated, alleging it was designed to fragment opposition bastions and aid Congress ally AIMIM. Rao described it as a “backroom deal” to reshape civic boundaries.

Party strategists are packaging local issues — civic amenities, infrastructure and accountability — alongside central welfare schemes to project BJP governance as more effective. Preparations include mapping wards, identifying star candidates and training booth agents for door‑to‑door campaigns ahead of the tri‑corporation polls.