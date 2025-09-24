BJP States Lack Schemes for Women, Says MLA Bhupathi

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy said the Congress government’s goal is to transform one crore women in Telangana into crorepatis. On Wednesday, he laid the foundation stone for Indiramma houses and distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries at Khanapur village in Nizamabad Division-1.

Speaking at the meeting, the MLA explained that the government is extending several welfare measures to women, including Indiramma houses, free bus travel, 200 units of free electricity, solar plants, and interest-free loans through DWCRA groups. Under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, he said, loans are being given to women to buy buses and rent them out to RTC. Similarly, women can set up solar plants, sell electricity to the government, and receive direct payments.

Bhupathi Reddy questioned whether BJP-ruled states are offering such welfare schemes, including Indiramma houses, loan waivers, free bus travel, Rythu Bharosa, and 200 units of free electricity. He criticised the BRS, noting that the Kaleshwaram project collapsed within three years, while projects built by Congress governments have stood the test of time.

He further alleged that disputes over property are ongoing within Chandrashekar Rao’s family and urged people not to trust the BRS. Calling on voters to support Congress in the upcoming local elections, he announced that ₹12 crore had been sanctioned for Khanapur village for roads, Anganwadi centres, a women’s community building, and other works. Currently, 86 Indiramma houses have been approved for Khanapur and Kalur villages, he added.