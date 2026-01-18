BJP Sounds Poll Bugle in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao declared that the party was fully prepared for elections in 10 corporations and 121 municipalities, sounding the bugle at a ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sammelan’ in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of neglecting governance through frequent Delhi trips, halting farmer welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, and stalling promises including the Job Calendar and “one tula gold” for women. He branded the Congress regime a “40 per cent commission government,” alleging ministerial infighting and harassment of industrialists.

Rao highlighted BJP’s gains in the sarpanch elections, claiming that party-supported candidates had secured 1,000 sarpanch posts compared to 150 earlier, 1,500 upa-sarpanch positions, and 10,000 ward seats, signalling a surge in rural areas. He said the panchayat polls wins the “first step” and municipal polls the “decisive second step” towards BJP rule in Telangana.

He mocked the BRS’s 2,000 wins despite contesting 10,000 seats and dismissed Congress claims of sweeping victories. He also noted that the BRS was fading and was affected by internal divisions. Rao cited the BJP’s successes in the Kerala and Maharashtra local bodies polls as proof of worker-driven success.

Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged voters to give BJP “one chance” in the civic elections, promising real development and extra central and CSR funds for BJP-led bodies. He slammed Congress’ two-year rule for “zero urban spending” and demanded a White Paper on funds utilised. He accused Congress, BRS, and AIMIM of vote-rigging deals in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and elsewhere through delimitation to favour AIMIM.

“Congress fears ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The BJP alone speaks for 80 per cent Hindus,” Sanjay said, countering Owaisi’s temple attack claims. He urged cadres to visit every home six times, solve ward-level problems, and fight for victory in the February 15 polls.

The event saw participation of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, party Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, Council floor leader A.V.N. Reddy, MPs Eatla Rajendar, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, G. Nagesh, and legislators Payal Shankar, Venkata Ramana Reddy, Rama Rao Patil, and Suryanarayana Gupta. State party in-charge Abhay Patil, and Telangana BJP leaders Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Dr N. Gautham Rao, Vemula Ashok and Thulla Veerender Goud were present.

Crediting Telangana’s development to the Centre’s ₹12 lakh crore support over 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao listed projects including the Kazipet coach factory, Ramagundam fertiliser plant, AIIMS at Bibinagar, Sammakka-Saralakka Tribal University, rural road works, and railway station upgrades. He accused the Congress of rebranding central schemes such as free 5 kg rice by removing Modi’s photographs.