BJP slams TG panel on loan waivers

Hyderabad: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar criticised the Congress government's move to appoint committees for deciding farm loan waivers, calling it a delay tactic that insults the people's mandate. He accused the Congress of burdening the state economy with unnecessary appointments and termed corporation chairmen positions as political rehabilitation centres. Prabhakar announced BJP's intention to meet the Governor to disband non-functional corporations and criticised the Congress for promoting defections from the BRS to weaken leader Revanth Reddy.

BJP officer bearers to meet today

Hyderabad: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar announced that the extended meeting of state office bearers will be held at a private function hall in Shamshabad on July 12. Union minister for human resources Dharmendra Pradhan will attend as the chief guest, with state BJP president and Union minister for coal G. Kishan Reddy presiding over the meeting. The gathering will include BJP OBC morcha national president Dr K. Laxman, MP, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, BJP national general secretary and Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several other party leaders and officials. The meeting aims to adopt a political resolution critiquing the Congress government's failure to uphold promises and regain public trust in a short span of time.