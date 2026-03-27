BJP Slams Telangana Over Fuel VAT

Hyderabad: Terming the Narendra Modi government’s decision to reduce excise duty on fuel amid the global crude price inflation as a historic and bold move to ease the burden on the poor and middle classes, the Telangana BJP questioned when the state government would fulfil its responsibility by slashing VAT on petrol and diesel.

In a statement, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao noted that the Centre had cut excise duty on diesel to zero and reduced it by Rs 10 per litre on petrol. Yet, the Telangana government continues to impose a heavy 35 per cent VAT on both fuels, burdening the public. “While the Centre is lightening the load, the state is filling its coffers at the people’s expense — this violates democratic principles and values,” he said.

Rao pointed out that even as the previous UPA government had raised loans and issued oil bonds, the Modi-led Centre had refrained from hiking fuel prices. In contrast, the Telangana government is squeezing citizens with steep taxes, where the state’s share exceeds the Centre’s.

He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stop “juggling with words” and immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. “If the state cuts VAT on petrol, prices would drop below Rs 100 per litre,” Rao said, demanding swift relief for the people.