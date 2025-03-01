BJP slams Telangana ministers over SLBC site visits

Hyderabad:The BJP Legislature Party criticised the state government for allegedly restarting work at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) without carrying out any scientific study, geological study to find out the condition of the soil there.

BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, who visited the tunnel site with party legislators and met with officials, said he was shocked that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had visited the spot.



Party MLAs Payal Shankar, Harish Babu, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Paidi Rakesh Reddy and other BJP leaders were involved in the delegation.



He alleged that ministers were visiting site as if it were a picnic spot, instead of setting up a a camp office to review the relief and rescue operations. The incident took place due to lack of vision from the state government. he said.