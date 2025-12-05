BJP Slams Revanth Reddy’s GHMC Expansion Move As Ill-Timed And Ill-Planned

HYDERABAD: State BJP vice-president Banda Karthika Reddy, former city mayor, questioned the timing of the government’s decision to merge 27 surrounding urban local bodies with the GHMC, when the term of the corporation’s elected body was to run till February next year.

Speaking to the media alongside party secretaries Bandaru Vijayalaxmi and Baddam Mahipal Reddy, Karthika Reddy accused the Congress government of neglecting GHMC finances, noting that no funds have been released to the corporation in the two years since the party came to power. On Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s announcement of allotting ₹1 crore to each corporator for development works, she asked how they could spend the funds in the little time they had left.

Karthika Reddy accused the Chief Minister of acting like a real estate agent and said merger decision was taken any scientific study, contrasting it with the trend in cities like Delhi, where municipal corporations were being divided into smaller units for better governance. She also questioned the intent behind the HILT policy, suggesting it served real estate interests than the stated goal of relocating polluting industries outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.