BJP Slams Revanth Over Maoism Remark

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP has strongly criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly glorifying Maoism and distorting history. BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash said Maoism has caused thousands of deaths, including those of Congress leaders and called the Chief Minister’s remarks irresponsible and insulting to the sacrifices of security forces and civilians.

The BJP leader pointed out that earlier leaders, including Reddy’s mentor N.T. Rama Rao and former Chief Minister Dr M. Chenna Reddy had either retracted similar views or imposed strict measures after experiencing Maoist violence. Subash stressed that successive Congress and TDP governments paid a heavy price in the fight against left-wing extremism.

He recalled that Congress Chief Ministers N. Janardhan Reddy and Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy initially attempted dialogue with Maoists but later launched operations that nearly eliminated them. Highlighting Congress losses, Subash noted that several party members were killed by Maoists and termed the Chief Minister’s statement “naïve and insensitive.”

While acknowledging Maoism’s roots in a feudal era, Subash said it had degenerated into terrorism involving looting, extortion and violence against innocents. He accused the Chief Minister of whitewashing terrorism and demanded an apology and retraction, urging him to stand with the people, the police, and the Constitution.

