BJP Slams Renuka Chowdhry Over Parliament Dog Remark

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Tuesday strongly condemned Congress MP Renuka Chowdhry for her “unbecoming and absurd” justification after she was seen with a dog inside her vehicle on Parliament premises during the opening day of the Winter Session.

State BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash called her conduct “unacceptable and in poor taste.” He said her attempt to defend bringing a dog into Parliament, including her remark that “there are more biting people inside Parliament,” only worsened the situation by ridiculing the democratic institution.

He added that this was not the first time the Congress MP had displayed conduct that trivialised public institutions. “People in Hyderabad have not forgotten her abrasive behaviour toward an MLA during the GHMC elections. Similar bravado was seen during an election campaign in Cuddapah. Such clownish behaviour is unbecoming of a well-educated public representative who is fully aware of constitutional norms,” he said.

He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated appeals for maintaining Parliamentary dignity and urged opposition MPs to respect the institution and avoid theatrics that erode public trust. The BJP spokesperson emphasized that Parliament should remain a platform for meaningful debate reflecting the people’s aspirations, not a stage for drama.

Her remark that "the real ones who bite are sitting inside Parliament" triggered a political row, with BJP accusing her of insulting Parliament and its members.