BJP Slams MIM Over Vande Mataram Exit

Hyderabad:Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar sharply criticised the AIMIM for walking out of the Assembly when the full version of the Vande Mataram was being rendered on Monday. The incident unfolded at the start of Budget Session proceedings. The AIMIM members returned in time for the National Anthem.

Their walkout during the Vande Mataram provoked a fiery response from Sanjay Kumar on his social media account, who condemned the move as a "direct insult" to India's national song and Mother India.



The BJP leader said that the walkout disrespected the National Anthem, revealed AIMIM's aversion to Indian practices and patriotic sentiments, and was not a mere protest but an attempt to tarnish national honour, exposing the party's true colors to the public.



"This isn't just a protest; it is a direct insult to the National Song and the spirit of our motherland. Why is MIM allergic to Indian symbols? Their true colors are out for everyone to see," Sanjay Kumar said.



In a separate statement, the BJP state chief spokesperson N.V. Subash termed the act as deeply condemnable and an insult to the nation and its constitutional values. He said it was shocking that a party which repeatedly claims that the Constitution is "in danger" (Samvidhan Khatre Mein Hai) would display such blatant disregard for one of the most sacred national symbols.

