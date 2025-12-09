BJP Slams ‘Midnight Arrest’ of Party’s Social Media Convenor and Activists

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the Congress government for "blatant suppression and oppression" of opposition voices, following the midnight arrest of the party’s social media convener Sumiran Komaraju.

In a tweet, Reddy equated the Congress regime with the previous BRS government in stifling dissent. He said that the arrest occurred during the global investment summit touting Hyderabad's "fair rule of law". He said the government was making "arbitrary arrests" over posters that were exposing government failures.

"Will investors hesitate, seeing a trigger-happy, intolerant dictator at the helm," Reddy asked, cautioning that this "Emergency mindset" damaged the state's image. Reddy demanded Komaraju's immediate release and said the people would not " forget nor forgive" this assault on free speech.

BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash called the arrest a "direct assault on democracy." He revealed state core committee members Ajay and Tatipamula Sai Kiran Goud were also detained.

Authorities allegedly invoked serious BNS sections against Komaraju and Ajay for posters outside Gandhi Bhavan.

"Booking cases against those who speak the truth and target those reminding of government promises is completely against democratic values," said Subash, labeling the misuse of police machinery for political gains as a gross abuse. He affirmed the party’s resolve to boldly confront this "authoritarian attitude," warning that its fight for democracy's protection will intensify.