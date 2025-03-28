BJP Slams KCR for Neglecting Duties

Hyderabad: The BJP has launched a sharp attack against BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi for failing to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities while continuing to receive salaries and perks at taxpayers' expense.

In a statement, BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash condemned Rao for repeatedly skipping Assembly sessions since losing power. Despite ruling for nearly a decade, he has barely attended the House, neglecting his duty as a legislator. Similarly, Vijayalakshmi has stayed away from GHMC meetings for over 100 days, raising concerns over governance and accountability.

"If they refuse to perform their duties, they have no moral right to draw salaries and enjoy perks, including security benefits. The mayor’s absence is concerning—what is she afraid of? Is she avoiding questions from her own party’s corporators?" Subash questioned. He demanded that both KCR and Vijayalakshmi return their salaries and perks if they continue to evade their responsibilities.