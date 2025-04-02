BJP slams Karnataka diesel price hike

Bengaluru: After milk and curds prices went up by Rs 4 a litre from Tuesday, the State Government ruled by the Congress party hiked diesel prices by about Rs 3 a litre, stated State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra. The revised prices on diesel will come into immediate effect.

In a statement here, he criticized the decision of the State Government to go for diesel price hike at a time common man is already burdened with price hikes in essential commodities including food items.

The hike in diesel prices will further cripple the common man and the State Government is showing no remorse for the endless price hikes, flayed Vijayendra and termed the ruling Congress government in Karnataka as “modern-day Bakasura (a demon in Hindu mythology),” is devouring every last ounce of people’s hard-earned money.

Vijayendra said the people of Karnataka trusted Congress party and gave a massive mandate in May 2023 assembly polls but in return, the people are being crushed under the burden of skyrocketing costs and questioned the Chief Minister “Is this the reward for their trust?”

“The poor, the elderly, farmers and salaried workers, all are suffering under the relentless hammer of this government’s anti-people policies,’ he said and stated “We will not stop until these inhumane price hikes are rolled back.”