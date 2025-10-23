BJP Slams Govt over IAS Officer’s VRS

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman attacked the state government over the voluntary retirement (VRS) of senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, alleging political interference and pressure in the state administration.

Sanjay questioned whether honest officials were being thrown under the bus to shield the government from corruption allegations. He accused both the Congress and the previous BRS government of harassing bureaucrats for political gain. “Ministers manipulate tender processes and twist rules, and when irregularities are exposed, they blame officers to protect themselves,” he said.

The minister cited past instances where officers were allegedly targeted, accusing the former BRS regime under K. Chandrashekar Rao of “sacrificing officials” to conceal lapses in projects like Kaleshwaram, and K.T. Rama Rao of deflecting accountability during the “formula race” controversy.

Dr Laxman voiced concern over what he described as a “climate of fear” among officials in Telangana. He demanded transparency regarding Rizvi’s sudden retirement and called on the state government to clarify whether political pressure or harassment led to his decision. “If the ministers now claim the officer was guilty, why were they silent for two years? This selective outrage raises serious doubts,” he said.

He further urged the government to stop intimidating bureaucrats under the pretext of inquiries and to protect officers acting in good faith. “Governance must not become hostage to vendetta politics,” Dr Laxman said, calling for accountability from both the Congress-led administration and its ministers.