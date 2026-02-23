BJP Slams Congress Over Gandhi Sarovar Evictions

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao has condemned the Congress government for what he called a “continued assault on the poor” under the guise of development. He alleged that 450 households are being forcibly evicted for the Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat near Langar Houz, adding that thousands had already faced harassment and displacement under HYDRAA’s actions.

In a social media post, Rao said: “Pushing the poor into darkness in the name of progress is unjustifiable.” He insisted that every project must follow legal protocols, provide dignified rehabilitation, and ensure transparency. “Forced evictions without adequate security are counter to humanity and democracy,” he added.

Rao said the BJP stood with every affected family and demanded justice, transparency, and proper rehabilitation before any government action.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced that Rao will visit the family of a child who died at the Mallanna Jatara in Kummer village, Nagarkurnool mandal, on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by senior leaders to console the bereaved relatives.

Joining him will be former National BC Commission member Talloju Achari, state BJP vice president Kalyan Naik, state representatives Dileep Achari and Dr Solanki Srinivas, Nagarkurnool district president Vemula Narender Rao, and other party leaders.