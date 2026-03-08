BJP Slams Congress Fears Over West Asia Conflict

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP on Saturday lambasted senior Congress leaders for their “senseless and bizarre” apprehensions about the US‑Israel‑Iran conflict, accusing them of ignorance on global geopolitics and sowing confusion.

In a statement, state BJP chief spokesperson N. V. Subash targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the clash pits the US against China and Russia. “Such statements reveal complete ignorance of international affairs,” Subash said, noting Russia and China’s condemnation of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing was limited to diplomacy. “China’s mediation offer is a routine one and not a war entry,” he added.

Subash dismissed Gandhi and Salman Khurshid’s warnings of economic doom for India as exaggerated. He highlighted the US’s recent one‑month waiver for India’s Russian oil imports as a “diplomatic victory” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who maintains ties with Iran, the US, Israel and Gulf nations.

Modi has engaged Gulf leaders following Iran’s strikes on US assets in other nations, while external affairs minister S. Jaishankar activated channels to safeguard Indian interests. The Indian Navy aided Sri Lanka in rescuing a sunken Iranian warship 350 nautical miles off India.

The Centre is monitoring trade, engaging exporters and shipping firms to minimise disruptions. “Modi’s India balances relations responsibly, unlike Congress eras,” Subash asserted, praising proactive economic safeguards by the Modi government.



