BJP Slams Congress-BRS 'Collusion' And Tacit Understanding In Khairatabad MLA Defection Row

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday denounced the Congress and the BRS for what it called the "ugliest form of opportunistic politics" over Khairatabad MLA D. Nagender's defection, labelling it a mockery of the anti-defection law. The accused both parties of staging a “scripted farce” to mislead voters ahead of civic body elections.

The party asked how Nagender, elected on a BRS ticket in the Assembly elections, had contested the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate without resigning from his party. "If this isn't a blatant violation of the spirit of the anti-defection law, what is it," chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash asked.

He dismissed as “hollow”, Nagender’s claim that he had never resigned from the BRS and that he had contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress B-Form and symbol in a "personal capacity". The BJP said the claim legally untenable.

Subhash alleged "tacit coordination" between Congress and BRS to pressure the Speaker and undermine judicial authority, branding it an assault on democratic institutions. He challenged defected BRS MLAs to resign and seek fresh mandates, urging voters to reject such "bankrupt politics."

He said the BJP vowed to expose the "Congress-BRS double game."