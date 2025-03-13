BJP slams Cong over Gov’s speech

Hyderabad:BJP legislative party leader Alleti Maheswar Reddy accused the Congress government of making Governor Jishnu Dev Varma deliver a misleading address in the Legislative Assembly regarding the state's development.

Speaking to the media hours after the Governor’s speech on Wednesday, Maheswar Reddy alleged that the Congress government had included false claims in the address. He criticised the government for failing to waive farm loans while presenting incorrect details in the Assembly. He also claimed that the Rythu Bharosa scheme had not been implemented for farmers, yet the Governor was made to state otherwise.



"The Congress government has failed to implement its six guarantees in Telangana and is using the Governor’s speech to mislead the public and divert attention. Additionally, the government is deliberately limiting the Assembly session to just ten days. The session must be extended until April 20 to discuss public issues," he demanded.



Reddy further alleged that the government had allocated only five days for Budget discussions in the Assembly. He urged the ruling party to extend the session by at least ten more days to allow for a thorough debate on the state Budget. He also accused the Chief Minister of seeking to pass Bills in his favour without adequate discussion.