BJP Slams Cong for Truncated Budget Session

Hyderabad:BJP deputy floor leader Payal Shankar on Tuesday accused the Congress government of betraying its own promise of a 45‑day Budget session, confining it instead to just 10 days and leaving people in despair.

Speaking at the state party office in Nampally, he said the session, which should have set the direction for the state’s future, failed to address major grievances. “The economy has completely derailed. Though we tried to raise people‑centric issues, the government suppressed our voice and ministers mocked the opposition,” he charged.



He alleged that Congress treated the Assembly like an ATM, diverting funds to other states facing elections. He demanded stringent action against MIM MLAs for dishonouring the national anthem and Vande Mataram, criticising the appointment of an MIM legislator as panel speaker as “a grave insult to the country.”



The BJP sought debates on farmer suicides, pending Rythu Bandhu dues, and the plight of retired employees and unemployed youth. Shankar said ministers refused to engage, blaming only the previous BRS regime.

Citing the CAG report, he noted that Rs 60,000 crore allocated in the last budget remained unspent, exposing a wide gap between estimates and expenditure. “No audits have been conducted in some departments for three years. Instead of strengthening state agencies, the government is piling loans and weakening their foundations,” he said.