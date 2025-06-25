BJP Slams Cabinet Meet As Directionless

Hyderabad:The BJP has alleged that the Congress government had failed to take any concrete decisions during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, despite a week of preparation. BJP Telangana general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu accused the government of hurriedly releasing Rythu Bharosa payments — after skipping three instalments — out of fear of court intervention and political repercussions ahead of the local body elections.

Drawing comparisons between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, Dr Venkateshwarlu accused both parties of being steeped in corruption and shielding each other. He said that the Cabinet had not provided crucial papers to the P.C. Ghose Commission.

Dr Venkateshwarlu demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram scandal if they were serious about exposing corruption and punishing the guilty.