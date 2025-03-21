BJP Slams Budget, Says Revanth Failed To Act on BRS Corruption, Scams

Hyderabad: The BJP on Friday demanded a reply from the Congress government on its promise of action against corruption and scams during the BRS rule, and charged the ruling party with continuing with BRS practices and policies.

Speaking during the general discussion on the 2025-26 Budget, BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that it buried every promise made to the people by the Congress, and ignored the contributions of the Centre to the state.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made many promises knowing fully well that in the 10 years of BRS rule, the state took loans amounting to nearly 50 per cent of Telangana’s GSDP, and created white elephants in the form of Kaleshwaram project, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya. Revanth Reddy said he will extract all the money made through corruption and use that for the welfare schemes. Fifteen months have gone by and there is no action on anyone. When will the promised recoveries be made,” Maheshwar Reddy asked.

“The government is planning to raise funds by selling land, more liquor," he said, adding whether raising taxes on fuels is on the cards to raise more funds. With just Rs 36,000 crore set aside for capital expenditure, where will development come from,” he questioned.