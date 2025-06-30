BJP Silent on Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties, China’s Airbase Plan: Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the BJP was making a hue and cry over the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India while ignoring the growing proximity between Bangladesh and Pakistan and the construction of an airbase by China. Addressing a rally in Parbhani on Sunday, the Hyderabad MP said BJP members seem unable to comprehend the situation unfolding on the borders neighbouring India.

"They keep talking about Bangladeshi people settling in India illegally. What are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, intelligence agencies and BSF doing?" he questioned. Owaisi claimed that after the interim government under Mohd Yunus assumed charge, the Navies of Bangladesh and Pakistan are conducting joint exercises.

"Pakistani leaders are meeting their Bangladeshi counterparts. China is building an airbase on the Bangladesh border. If war breaks out, it will expand to three fronts. Without reflecting on these threats, BJP members keep talking about illegal immigration from Bangladesh," he said.

Owaisi said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to scrap two GRs on the introduction of the third language in schools owing to strong opposition by the people who supported the precedence of the Marathi language in the state. The Hyderabad MP said diversity is the identity and hallmark of India.

"The RSS says India will have one language, culture, and ideology. If that happens, India will become a dictator state. We will not let that happen. India represents various hues, and we will ensure it remains that way," he added. Owaisi also extended his support to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been agitating for the OBC quota.