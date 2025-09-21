BJP Sees Cong., BRS Nexus In Illegal Sand Mining

WARANGAL: BJP district unit general secretary Dongala Rajendar alleged that both the BRS and Congress are involved in the sand mafia and are making false accusations against each other to divert public attention.

BJP leaders, led by Mandal Party president Gurrapu Nagaraju Goud, staged a protest and road blockade in Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

Speaking at the protest, Rajendar accused both parties of having a history of corruption and looting. He said Congress MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao had failed to act against BRS leaders, including former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, whom he had earlier accused of illegal sand mining and land encroachment. The MLA’s inaction, he alleged, showed his complicity.

Rajendar further said that during its tenure, BRS leaders looted thousands of crores through illegal sand transport and recalled the torture of a Dalit family in Nerella who had opposed the activity. He added that under Congress rule, illegal sand transport continued unabated from the Godavari River basin in Tekumatla despite repeated complaints.

He demanded immediate action by police and revenue officials against the sand mafia, which he claimed was operating under the guise of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. If authorities fail to act, the BJP would intensify its agitation with the support of people’s organisations, he warned.