BJP Seeks Tie-Up With BRS To Keep Cong. Out In Khanapur

ADILABAD: BJP leaders in Nirmal district on Wednesday expressed readiness to share the chairman and vice-chairman posts with the BRS in Khanapur Municipality to prevent the Congress from assuming control.

Khanapur municipality has 12 wards, with the Congress securing three seats, the BRS four and the BJP four, while one seat was won by an Independent. The Independent councillor later joined the Congress in the presence of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju.

Addressing the media, BJP state executive committee member Akula Srinivas said the party was open to a power-sharing arrangement with the BRS and urged its leaders to respond positively.

Sources indicated that discussions were under way on a proposal to share the posts of chairman, vice-chairman and co-option members on a rotational basis, with each party holding office for two-and-a-half years during the five-year term. It is learnt that Khanapur BRS in-charge Johnson Naik is consulting party leaders on the proposal.