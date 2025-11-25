BJP Seeks Probe into ₹4.2 crore PACS scam

Warangal:The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with local farmers, submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday demanding a comprehensive inquiry and strict action against those responsible for a multi-crore corruption scandal in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Pegadapalli in Hanamkonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Kolanu Santosh Reddy alleged massive irregularities amounting to around ₹4.2 crore during the paddy procurement process at the Pegadapalli PACS. He said anomalies worth ₹12.5 crore were found in the first phase, of which only ₹10.9 crore had been recovered, leaving a substantial amount unaccounted for.

He further highlighted discrepancies in the second phase, claiming that paddy stocks worth about ₹2.6 crore were missing. He said the total misappropriated public money came to roughly ₹4.2 crore.

Santosh Reddy expressed concern over the exploitation of farmers, stating that PACS staff illegally imposed huge cuts ranging from 5.8 to 7 percent, and in some cases up to 32 percent, in the name of tharugu (wastage) and thaalu (chaff) during procurement.

He alleged the involvement of society staff, the secretary, and other officials, and demanded that the masterminds behind the scam be exposed instead of targeting only junior employees.

He also sought immediate seizure of PACS records, a thorough audit, criminal cases against all responsible persons and recovery of the misappropriated funds, along with steps to prevent such incidents in future. He warned that if the district administration does not act immediately, the BJP will launch a large-scale agitation on behalf of farmers.