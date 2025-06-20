BJP Seeks GHMC Support for Muharram

Hyderabad: In a significant step to strengthen ties with the Shia Muslim community, which forms a substantial portion of Hyderabad’s population, BJP Telangana president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has initiated measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Muharram in the GHMC area. He submitted representations to GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan and authorities concerned, urging comprehensive civic arrangements to support Muharram observances.

Following up on the initiative, BJP senior leader and former state spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met Karnan at the GHMC head office and submitted a copy of the representation to the zonal commissioner of the south zone (Charminar) to reinforce the requests.

The representation calls for the installation of temporary sheds at key ashoorkhanas such as Bibi ka Alawa and Dabeerpura, along with essential civic services including LED lighting, regular sanitation, mosquito fogging and timely garbage removal between June 26 and September 3.

The commissioner acknowledged the request and assured that all necessary arrangements would be reviewed and made as per GHMC guidelines. Further coordination with Ashoor Khanas in-charges will help ensure that community-specific needs are fully addressed, Baqri said, thanking Kishan Reddy for his efforts.

Hyderabad is home to the largest Shia population outside Lucknow and Mumbai, estimated at around five lakh. The city is known for its elaborate Muharram rituals, with more than 1,100 Wakf-registered ashoorkhanas serving as centres for mourning during the two months and eight days of observances. The historic 'Bibi ka Alam' procession on Ashura is a major highlight, attracting participants from across the country, Baqri added.