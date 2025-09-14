BJP Seeks Fresh Group-1 Exam

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government conduct Group-1 and Group-2 exams transparently and impartially by issuing fresh notifications. In a statement, he said thousands of unemployed youth had invested heavily in coaching at centres in Ashok Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and elsewhere, but were left in limbo as the government failed to release exam notifications or a job calendar. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the unemployed and said the Congress government was continuing the same approach.

He alleged that the state government’s statements of creating 35,000 to 1,00,000 jobs as empty rhetoric, with no official data to back them. He urged the Telangana State Public Service Commission, modelled on the UPSC, to conduct exams on time and immediately publish a job calendar. Separately, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash criticised the government for failing to ensure urea supply during the agricultural season. He said Telangana received 12.02 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea against a requirement of 9.5 LMT for the 2024–25 rabi season, having a surplus of over 3 LMT. He questioned the whereabouts of the excess stock, alleging possible diversion to black markets.



