 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

BJP Seeks Fresh Group-1 Exam

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:09 AM IST

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government conduct Group-1 and Group-2 exams transparently and impartially by issuing fresh notifications.

BJP Seeks Fresh Group-1 Exam
x
BJP demanded that the state government conduct Group-1 and Group-2 exams (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government conduct Group-1 and Group-2 exams transparently and impartially by issuing fresh notifications. In a statement, he said thousands of unemployed youth had invested heavily in coaching at centres in Ashok Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and elsewhere, but were left in limbo as the government failed to release exam notifications or a job calendar. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the unemployed and said the Congress government was continuing the same approach.

He alleged that the state government’s statements of creating 35,000 to 1,00,000 jobs as empty rhetoric, with no official data to back them. He urged the Telangana State Public Service Commission, modelled on the UPSC, to conduct exams on time and immediately publish a job calendar.

Separately, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash criticised the government for failing to ensure urea supply during the agricultural season. He said Telangana received 12.02 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea against a requirement of 9.5 LMT for the 2024–25 rabi season, having a surplus of over 3 LMT. He questioned the whereabouts of the excess stock, alleging possible diversion to black markets.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP news Group 1 exam 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X